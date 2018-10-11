Gutfeld: Left-Wing Mobs of ‘Angry Losers’ Attack Civilians in Oregon

Greg Gutfeld on Monday played video of an angry mob of left-wing activists issuing directional demands to motorists and other civilians in Portland, Oregon.

He called it a “cross between a bunch of angry losers and a cowardly mayor.”

Portland’s Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler has been largely permissive of the mobs in his city, ordering his police department to “stand down” when protesters converged on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in July.

“I’ve consistently stated that I do not want the Portland Police Bureau engaged in securing federal property that houses a federal agency with its own police force,” Wheeler said at the time.

Gutfeld said that protesters have menaced civilians with “physical harm and weapons.”

The video shows a “pasty white loser attacking a law-abiding [driver] for being white.” – READ MORE

On Saturday in Portland, Oregon, Antifa protesters got in the middle of downtown traffic and started forcing drivers to follow their directions, cursing the drivers and even chasing down one elderly driver who didn’t follow their orders.

This is the type of street anarchy that routinely happens where I live. Here is video from 6 Oct showing Antifa directing traffic in downtown & threatening people who don’t obey with violence. Mayor @tedwheeler, who really runs this town? pic.twitter.com/OgjZNByxat — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018

And here is video of an elderly man who didn’t heed their street orders — so they chased him down. #Portland pic.twitter.com/AeXvhUKijO — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018

As the man who shot the video of the protesters noted, the protesters were demonstrating as part of the vigil for Patrick Kimmons, who was shot by police on September 30.- READ MORE