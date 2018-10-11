London police chief watched from his car as a fellow officer was stabbed to death by a terrorist

The Deputy Commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police testified that he witnessed a fellow officer get stabbed to death by a terrorist during a March 2017 attack — and he did not act, according to the Independent.

Craig Mackey, who was acting commissioner of the Met Police at the time of the attack, gave his account of the event as part of an investigation into the deaths of the terrorist, Khalid Masood, and the victims he ran over with his vehicle before fatally stabbing officer Keith Palmer.

"I think anyone who came up against that individual would have faced serious, serious injury, if not death," Mackey told investigators, noting that although he had an "instinct" to get out of the car, he felt he wasn't properly equipped because he was unarmed and wearing a short-sleeved shirt.

Members of the “Resistance” who cheered the debut of a giant “Baby Trump” balloon during a London protest were less than thrilled to see the technique repeated, this time to mock London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

A balloon version of Khan, reclining on his side and wearing a teeny-weeny yellow polka dot bikini flew over London on Saturday, as part of a series of protests aimed at drawing attention to a wave of violence overtaking the British capital, though the balloon itself was apparently designed to test Khan’s commitment to “free speech.”

“Yanny Bruere, 28, the brain behind the Khan blimp … [said] that it was done “in retaliation” for the London mayor approving the Trump balloon, which Bruere didn’t think was a ‘very fitting’ thing to do to the leader of a great ally of Britain,” The Washington Post reported. “He said he wanted to ‘test that free-speech angle’ and so filed an application to fly the Khan balloon — to ‘see if Sadiq Khan would be willing to submit himself to the same mockery as he’s willing to impose on the leader of the free world.'” – READ MORE