Harvey Weinstein Taken To Hospital With Chest Pains, Avoids Jail While In Treatment

Hollywood mega-mogul — and, now, convicted sex offender — Harvey Weinstein, was taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York City Monday night while en route to his new temporary home, Rikers Island prison.

Weinstein reportedly complained of chest pains and heart palpatations while being transferred to Rikers. The police escort taking him to prison following his convinction on two counts of criminal sexual assault, was rerouted to Bellevue where Weinstein was treated for heart issues and high blood pressure, and where Weinstein remained under observation Monday morning, according to local news outlets.

“Weinstein was admitted and ‘is OK,’ his attorney said,” per the local Fox affiliate. “He is expected to be transferred to the correctional facility once he’s released.”

“The city Department of Correction had no comment other than to say Weinstein was remanded and transferred into custody,” NBC News reported. – READ MORE

