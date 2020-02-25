Coroner Slams ‘Misinformation:’ Obama DHS Whistleblower Death Not Ruled ‘Suicide,’ Under Investigation

The coroner for the Amador County Sheriff’s Office in California on Monday criticized the spread of “misinformation” surrounding the death of Obama administration-era whistleblower Philip Haney, saying it is “extremely premature and inappropriate” to deem it a “suicide.”

Law enforcement reportedly discovered the body of the 66-year-old former U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official less than three miles from his home on February 21 in Amador Country, the coroner indicated in a statement to news outlets issued on Monday.

Amador County is located about 40 miles east of Sacramento.

The coroner stated: Unfortunately, there was misinformation immediately being put out that we have determined Mr. Haney’s death to be a suicide. This is not the case. We are currently in the beginning phase of our investigation and any final determination as to the cause and manner of Mr. Haney’s death would be extremely premature and inappropriate. No determination will be made until all evidence is examined and analyzed.

This investigation is still active and will be ongoing.

The coroner’s statement came after the Amador County Sheriff’s Office reportedly indicated Haney’s death appeared to be the result of “a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the chest, prompting news outlets to report the former DHS official’s demise as a suicide. -READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --