Trump Spars With CNN’s Jim Acosta Over Network’s Reporting: ‘You Ought to Be Ashamed’ (VIDEO)

At the end of his trip to India, President Donald Trump and CNN reporter Jim Acosta traded barbs over their record on truth-telling.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Acosta asked Trump if he would “pledge” that he would not accept assistance from foreign countries in the presidential election.

“Okay, first of all, I want no help from any country. And I haven’t been given help from any country,” Trump said, adding, “And if you see what CNN — you’re wonderful network —I guess they apologized in a way for — didn’t they apologize for the fact that they said certain things that weren’t true? Tell me, what was their apology yesterday? What did they say?”

President Trump: “If you see what CNN, your wonderful network, said I guess they apologized in a way…What was their apology yesterday? What did they say?” Jim @Acosta: “Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes.” pic.twitter.com/KPKcinxdtM — CSPAN (@cspan) February 25, 2020

“Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes if you don’t mind me saying,” Acosta responded.

“Let me tell you about your record, your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself,” Trump shot back. “You probably have the worst record in the history of broadcasting.” – READ MORE

