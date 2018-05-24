Harvey Weinstein set to turn himself in on sex crime charges in New York

Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday to face charges related to alleged sexual misconduct in connection to a probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and NYPD, the Daily News has confirmed.

The fallen former Hollywood honcho is facing charges in connection to at least one accuser — Lucia Evans — who reported to investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, sources said.

Because of the nature of the allegations, the statute of limitations does not apply.

A special grand jury was also being presented with evidence related to possible financial fraud against Weinstein but it was not immediately clear if the charges include money mishandling allegations. – READ MORE

