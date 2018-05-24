FBI: Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Was Informant for Mueller’s FBI; Special Counsel Under Fire for Deal with Sex Offender

The FBI tweeted out a link to its files on Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday.

Twitter sleuth @Techno_Fog mined an interesting gem from the files, showing that Epstein likely served as an informant to the FBI. Robert Mueller’s FBI in 2008.

Yikes.

Wait. Was pedophile Jeffrey Epstein an informant for Mueller’s FBI? From the 5/24/18 FBI Vault release: “Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon.” Is that why he escaped serious charges for molesting over twenty girls? pic.twitter.com/K4suAumD85 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 24, 2018

Epstein is a controversial figure and friend of the Clinton family, alleged to run the sexual “Lolita Express” to his private island.

The FBI’s release includes heavily redacted pages and also a large number of deleted pages, among other unredacted documents.

The Doc links are below:

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 01 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 02 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 03 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 04 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 05 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 06 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 07 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 08 of 08

This story is developing.

