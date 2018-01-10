President Trump Signs New Executive Order to Reduce Military Suicides

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday designed to assist veterans in gaining access to mental health services.

Titled “Supporting Our Veterans During Their Transition From Uniformed Service to Civilian Life,” the executive order is the 57th the president has signed since taking office, according to Mediaite.

The order requires the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense and Homeland Security to create a plan to provide “seamless access to mental health treatment and suicide prevention resources for transitioning uniformed service members in the year following discharge, separation, or retirement.”

These departments must also give updates on how to implement their plan, as well as present any new reforms needed to make mental health services more accessible to veterans.

“We want them to get the highest care and the care they so richly deserve,” Trump stated during the signing, referring to America’s veterans. – READ MORE

This U.S. Marine is taking on a new mission of his own for the holidays, planning to hike about 22 miles a day over two weeks to raise awareness about the high amount of suicides among military veterans.

Cpl. Stephens of Canton, Georgia plans to start his trek at Camp Lejune in North Carolina and hopes to make the 220-mile journey to Virginia Beach in just ten days, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. He is also the founder of the Georgia chapter of End 22, an organization named after the number of service members that take their own lives each day. End 22 sets out to raise awareness and provide assistance to military service members who are struggling.

“I’m doing 22 miles a day for 10 days, that’s 220, but I can throw in a little extra to make 222 miles in ten days,” said Stephens.

