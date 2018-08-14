Harvard Professor Calls For Academic Blacklisting Of Trump Administration Members

In an op-ed for the Boston Globe, Dani Rodrik, professor of international political economy at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, calls for what is effectively an academic blacklisting of members of the Trump administration, who, Rodrik contends, should be prohibited from receiving “even a semblance of honor or recognition” from the gatekeepers of higher learning.

“Universities should uphold both free inquiry and the values of liberal democracy,” writes Rodrik. “The first calls for unhindered exchange and interaction with Trumpist views. The second requires that the engagement be carefully calibrated, with not even a semblance of honor or recognition bestowed on those serving an administration that so grossly violates liberal democratic norms.”

Rodrik's open call for academia to treat members of the Trump administration differently than members of all previous administrations follows outrage from academics over the University of Virginia Public Affairs center's appointment of Marc Short, Trump's former director of legislative affairs, to a one-year senior fellow position. Before that, Harvard appointed Trump campaign staffer Corey Lewandowski as a fellow at the university's Institute of Politics.