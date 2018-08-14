‘DO HIM LIKE GADDAFI’ — ANTIFA PROTESTERS CAUGHT ON VIDEO THREATENING TO KILL THE PRESIDENT

Sunday afternoon, on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville riots, progressives, anarchists, black bloc thugs gathered together as so-called “Antifa” again to counter-protest a gathering of white supremacists in Washington, D.C. The leftist protesters far outnumbered the white supremacists, and masked members of the violent Antifa group could be seen everywhere.

I decided to ask the protesters what they would do were they to meet president Trump. Specifically, I asked “If Donald Trump showed up here, what would you say or do?” The answers I received stunned me. In my short time at the rally, approximately one hour, half a dozen protesters looked into my camera and threatened to physically harm or “murder the president.”

Some said they wanted to "do him like Gaddafi" in reference to the Libyan leader that was dragged into the street, beaten and murdered by his own people.