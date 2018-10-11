    True Pundit

    Cuomo Insists Kavanaugh Didn’t Deserve ‘Presumption of Innocence’

    CNN anchor Chris Cuomo (pictured above left) insisted late Tuesday that “innocent until proven guilty” does not apply to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (above right) because the sexual assault allegations against him were considered in the Senate, not a courtroom.

    “But the presumption of innocence is a valued, valued construct in a court of law. We were not in a court of law. This was a kangaroo court. This was politicians fighting over a position on the Supreme Court,” Cuomo said on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

    “So, ‘proven innocent,’ the president says. This is a perfect time for Mark Twain’s quote, ‘Lies, damn lies, and then you have statistics,’” Cuomo continued. “It is a lie to say that the presumption applied here because, like I just said, we’re not in a court. And [President Donald] Trump knew that this was going to be a political measure.”

    “So it’s a lie. It’s a damn lie to say that he was found innocent. We certainly don’t know to any certainty that Kavanaugh was blameless on all fronts,” Cuomo insisted.- READ MORE

    With the FBI investigation of the dubious sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh concluded without corroborating evidence, the liberal media have grown desperate in the vicious attacks against him. The angry fit host Chris Cuomo threw during his PrimeTime CNN program demonstrated the liberal media’s frantic desperation.

    Cuomo began his Closing Argument segment with a bitter, indignant attitude directed at the Supreme Court nominee for publishing an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal defending himself and how he acted during the hearing last week. “We’ve never seen such an overtly political play by a nominee, let alone one who’s fighting back criticism that he is too political. But here we are steeped in irony and animosity,” Cuomo spat.

    He says his past ‘has been ridiculously distorted.’ Yeah. But by whom is the question. He chose to mislead about what he wrote in high school and college,” Cuomo proclaimed. He decried how Kavanaugh went to “the most partisan media outlet” Fox News to defend himself and suggested that Kavanaugh portrayed himself as a choir boy. “He’s the one who decided to paint the perfect picture of himself. No one did that to him.READ MORE

    CNN anchor didn't try to hide bias as he lashed out at POTUS for his defense of the newest Supreme Court justice

