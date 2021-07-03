Harris’s Office Reportedly Experiencing Low Morale: ‘It’s an Abusive Environment’

Vice President Kamala Harris’s office is “tense and at times dour office atmosphere,” according to a new report.

After interviewing 22 current and former vice presidential aides, administration officials and associates of Harris and President Joe Biden, Politico reported Harris’s office is “experiencing low morale, porous lines of communication and diminished trust among aides and senior officials.”

According to Politico, the majority of the frustration is directed at Tina Flournoy, Harris’s chief of staff.

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” one person familiar with how the office is run said.

The person added, “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s**t.” – READ MORE

