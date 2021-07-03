Seattle mayoral candidate nearly shot by thieves outside home, calls out city’s police ‘manpower’ problem

Seattle mayoral candidate Lance Randall on Thursday raised concern over the lack of support for police officers in the city after almost getting shot while in his bedroom.

Komo News reported on Monday that the Seattle mayoral candidate had a run-in with armed catalytic converter thieves outside of his home.

“We do have a manpower problem. We’ve lost a lot of police officers and it is having a profound effect on public safety delivering system,” Randall told “Fox & Friends.”

Looking through his window, he saw two men underneath a Toyota Prius that was parked across the street. He saw the pair trying to steal a catalytic converter out of the Prius. The devices have valuable metals inside of them that are worth $1,000.

Randall said he told his wife to call 911 as he headed outside to try to look at the suspect’s license plate.

“They saw me, picked up their things and got in their car, backing it up into a truck,” he said. “When they turned the headlights out, I saw gunfire (fired) twice out of the sunroof.”

Randall said Seattle needs to have a “strong public safety service delivery system,” which includes the police department, fire department, paramedic and human services providers.- READ MORE

