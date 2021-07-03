Criminals Attempt to Rob News Crew While It’s Interviewing City’s Violence Prevention Director

The police chief warned the city council that defunding would cause more problems in a city that’s flown past 65 homicides for the year already.

But this criminal moment is really symbolic of our times.

A pair of robbers in Oakland, California, held up a television news crew at gunpoint just hours after the city’s police chief warned of safety concerns following officials’ decision to slash his department’s budget by more than $18 million, police said. The news crew was filming an interview with the city’s director of violence prevention outside City Hall around 3 p.m. local time Monday when two armed suspects tried to take their camera, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement. A scuffle broke out and a private security guard, contracted by the news agency, pulled out his gun and told the robbers to leave.

Bonus: Good guy with a gun stopped criminals and may have saved lives. The DA will probably look into prosecuting him.

Prediction: Rich leftists who pushed for defunding police will continue to walk around with their armed private security guards. The rest of us mean exactly nothing to them.

