Harris Claims DOJ ‘Memo’ Prevented Trump Indictment, Forgets Barr and Mueller Disputed Claim

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) made a claim about why President Donald Trump was not indicted, but that claim has already been debunked by both the attorney general and the former special counsel himself.

During her opening remarks on Thursday night’s Democratic primary debate, Harris spoke a message directly to the president, claiming that he has used “over 12,000 lies” as a way to “distract” Americans from his “failed policies and broken promises.”

She continued on to claim that the “only reason” that Trump has not been charged with any crimes while serving in office is because of a policy at the Justice Department preventing an indictment of a sitting president.

“The only reason you have not been indicted is because there was a memo in the Department of Justice that says a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime,” said Harris, speaking directly to Trump.

The “memo” that Harris referred to is an opinion from the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) that says a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime while serving in the position. – READ MORE