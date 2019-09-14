WATCH: Portland crowd boos as US Armed Forces enlistees pledge to obey the president in their oath

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A swearing-in ceremony for a group of U.S. Armed Forces enlistees during a Portland soccer match was interrupted by boos from the crowd on Sept. 11, after the soon-to-be service members pledged to “obey the orders of the president of the United States.”

The ceremony was held during the half-time break at a National Women’s Soccer League match between the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Courage. According to The Oregonian, “the event was scheduled ahead of the 2019 season when the club discovered it would be playing on Sept. 11.”

The crowd of 17,000 or so initially cheered on the enlistees, but the stadium rang out in loud boos after the recruits vowed their allegiance to President Donald Trump.

According to the Daily Mail, "some fans slammed the league for allowing the military swearing-in to take place at the game given the fan code of conduct bans political signage at matches."