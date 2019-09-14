New Mexico House GOP Candidate Claire Chase Called Trump ‘A**hole Unworthy of the Office’ of President

Claire Chase, a GOP candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Mexico’s Second Congressional District, called President Donald Trump an “a**hole unworthy of the office” of the presidency in a Facebook post in August 2015.

That post, and several others unearthed by Breitbart News exclusively, demonstrate Chase’s once deep hatred of the man who would go on to win the presidency in November 2016. It also represents an interesting wrinkle in a key battleground district in a seat Republicans lost in 2018 in the midterm elections but aim to win back in 2020 with a credible challenge to a weak freshman Democrat, Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (NM).

“For all my friends who like Donald Trump, I’m working on a fuller rant than he’s an a**hole unworthy of the office and the power of the President of THE United States,” she wrote on August 30, 2015, as Trump was beginning to surge to the front of the GOP pack in the presidential primaries. “Marco Rubio is the guy. Carly Fiorina is the woman. This is the ticket to beating Hillary Clinton.”

Later, on September 6, 2015, Chase wrote, referencing a Politco article about how former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin was eyeing a position as Energy Secretary in a then-potential future Trump administration, that she believed again Trump should not be president. – READ MORE