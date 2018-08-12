DAN BONGINO WEIGHS IN ON BRUCE OHR DEVELOPMENTS: ‘THEY ARE COVERING FOR WHAT THEY DID, THE DEMOCRATS’

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino weighed in on the implications of recent developments regarding DOJ official Bruce Ohr’s involvement in the lead-up to the Mueller investigation.

Bongino made the case that, through Bruce Ohr, the DOJ was effectively “laundering” the information provided by dossier architect Christopher Steele — who had already been dropped by the FBI as a credible source.

Given the recent developments, Bongino concluded, it was more clear to him than ever that the Mueller investigation was “a smoke screen.”

He explained, “It’s a smoke screen to cover for the Democrats’ actual collusion with Russians. I have no doubt, listen, I’m a conservative, I get a lot of liberals who watch the show and, of course, you are always welcome here. I get they will dismiss that and that’s fine … This is very dangerous what happened here. They are covering for what they did, the Democrats.”– READ MORE

Judicial Watch is suing the Department of Justice for access to communications related to the infamous anti-Trump dossier.

The conservative watchdog group is seeking various records related to former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, his wife Nellie Ohr, dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS.

In a statement, Judicial Watch said it sued because the Justice Department failed to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request filed in May.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton explained on “Hannity” that Fusion GPS — which employed Nellie Ohr — was retained by a lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to compile opposition research on then-candidate Donald Trump.