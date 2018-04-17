View our Privacy Policy

Hannity Excoriates Comey in Sunday Night Scorched-Earth Tweet Fest

Now Hannity has taken aim at former FBI Director James Comey and his book-selling infomercial with George Stephanopoulos that aired Sunday night.

The interview, in which Comey called Donald Trump “morally unfit to be president,” drew the ire of Hannity for its softball nature and the fact the interviewer is closely linked to the Clintons.

The Fox News host wasn’t impressed, calling it “the worst interview I’ve seen in my life.”

Hannity began by noting that “Clinton’s press secy (is) talking to the FBI head about hands size, tanning bed, ties, hookers in Moscow, and he NEVER VERIFIED THE DOSSIER. He never did HIS JOB. He doesn’t know if dossier is true, but it was used in a FISC application.” – READ MORE

