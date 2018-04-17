Hannity Excoriates Comey in Sunday Night Scorched-Earth Tweet Fest

Now Hannity has taken aim at former FBI Director James Comey and his book-selling infomercial with George Stephanopoulos that aired Sunday night.

The interview, in which Comey called Donald Trump “morally unfit to be president,” drew the ire of Hannity for its softball nature and the fact the interviewer is closely linked to the Clintons.

So @GStephanopoulos Clinton’s press secy talking to the FBI head about Hands size, tanning bed, Ties, hookers in Moscow, and he NEVER VERIFIED THE DOSSIER. He never did HIS JOB. He doesn’t know if dossier is true, but it was used in a FISC application. #ComeyDisgrace — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

Question for @GStephanopoulos, did @HillaryClinton break the law when she mishandled and destroyed classified, top secret, and classified info? Did HRC obstruct Justice when she deleted 33,000 emails, acid washed hard drive and break up devices? Really George? No crime? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

So @GStephanopoulos Did @HillaryClinton break laws. Yes or no? Simple question. Also who did you vote for @GStephanopoulos ? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

So @GStephanopoulos do you know 18 USC 793? How many people do you know that delete 33,000 emails, acid wash (bleach bit) hard drives, and beat the shit out of blackberries with hammers? How many Investigations start with an exoneration before Investigation? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

Another ? @GStephanopoulos do you think it’s odd that a former FBI Director is obsessed with the size of a Presidents hands, tie length, color of his skin, and eyes, crowd size? And why didn’t Comey confirm the dossier used to obtain a FISC warrant? Did he lie to FISA judges? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

Another question @GStephanopoulos are you concerned your Pal @HillaryClinton paid a foreign national (Steele) for Russian Lies (Dossier) to manipulate the American public in a Presidential election? Are you concerned Comey never verified the info presented to a FISC? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

So @GStephanopoulos when do u ask about the laws Comey broke? 11 minutes left. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

.GStephanopoulos Comey says “I think it’s possible the Russians have compromising information on @POTUS “ Well that info was presented to a FISC as the “bulk of information” to obtain a FISA warrant, how is it possible that’s even a question. Is it possible judges were lied to? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

So @GStephanopoulos Tell your viewers what evidence you have that there is Trump/Russian collusion. George after all your years working for the Clintons, why should people believe you are fair and balanced and objective on matters involving Clinton? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

Omg I’m stunned! @ABC @GStephanopoulos that was the worst interview I have ever watched in my life. #JournalismIsDead — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

The Fox News host wasn’t impressed, calling it “the worst interview I’ve seen in my life.”

Hannity began by noting that “Clinton’s press secy (is) talking to the FBI head about hands size, tanning bed, ties, hookers in Moscow, and he NEVER VERIFIED THE DOSSIER. He never did HIS JOB. He doesn’t know if dossier is true, but it was used in a FISC application.” – READ MORE

