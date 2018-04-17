Christie on Old Boss Comey: He’d Have Fired Me if I Did What He Did (VIDEO)

There were, of course, several Republicans who were brought on-screen during Comey Week for the sake of appearing balanced. Few of them, however, worked under Comey. But one who did — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — said that if he had done what Comey did, he would have been fired.

Christie focused on Comey’s assertion, given in his interview with Stephanopoulos, that part of his decision to announce the FBI was reopening the Clinton investigation after emails were found on the computer of Anthony Weiner was that he thought Clinton was so far ahead in the polls that it would be more beneficial to announce it before as opposed to after the election, so as to dispel any doubt about a coverup.

“I don’t remember consciously thinking about that, but it must have been because I was operating in a world where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump, and so I’m sure that it was a factor,” Comey said.

Christie, who worked under Comey in law enforcement before going into politics, struck back at Comey’s explanation. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1