Comey Caught in Massive Lie, Can’t Even Tell Truth to Softball Interviewer Stephanopoulos

The lie in question comes from when Stephanopoulos asked Comey whether or not he knew that the dossier, which the FBI used to get a FISA warrant on Carter Page — a Trump campaign employee who played a minor role on a foreign policy advisory team — was funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

“Yes, I … I was told at some point that it was … the effort had originally been financed by a Republican source to develop … material opposition research on Donald Trump,” Comey said.

“Then, after the Republican nominating process ended, the effort was taken up and funded by a Democratic-aligned group trying to get opposition research on Trump.

“I never knew which … who the groups were, but I knew it started with Republicans paying for it and then the Democrats were paying for it.”

While this part was first reported last October, it turned out to mostly be a falsehood. The original opposition research commissioned by Fusion GPS was funded by Republican donor Paul Singer, the owner of the Washington Free Beacon.

That research was conducted not just on Trump but on all the Republican candidates and was wound down when it became clear Trump would be the nominee. It didn’t include the research that would go into what was known as the “Trump dossier” and was conducted long before the portion of the dossier on Russia was compiled. That portion was used by the FBI to get the warrant on Page.

As Check Your Facts notes, “D.C.-based opposition research firm Fusion GPS hired Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer with expertise in Russia, to put together the dossier after Republicans quit paying the firm to compile opposition research on Trump. Steele was hired after a lawyer representing the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign hired the firm to dig up dirt on Trump.” – READ MORE

