Haley Warns U.S. May Unleash Massive New Airstrikes in Syria

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the U.S. is “prepared” to launch more airstrikes if the international community “fails to act” or demand an immediate 30-day ceasefire in the Syrian capital of Damascus and the Ghouta region.

“It is not the path we prefer, but it is a path we have demonstrated we will take, and we are prepared to take again,” Haley told the council. “When the international community consistently fails to act, there are times when states are compelled to take their own action.”

She was referring to a massive missile attack President Donald Trump ordered nearly a year ago, in April 2017, on a Syrian base thought to be the source of a series of chemical weapons attacks on civilians.

“We also warn any nation that is determined to impose its will through chemical attacks and inhumane suffering, most especially the outlaw Syrian regime, the U.S. remains prepared to act if we must,” Haley added, singling out Russia for aiding Assad’s regime. – READ MORE

