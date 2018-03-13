Chicago Creates Its First Mobile Voting Unit — And Puts It In The Cook County Jail

A program to encourage voting in Chicago has established an outpost to help those who might not make it to the polls register their vote in the Illinois primary — and it’s in the Cook County jail.

According to a local Chicago ABC affiliate, volunteers organized the voting outpost to help give those trapped in the criminal justice system the ability to vote, even if they might not be back on the outside in time. According to the group, which includes community activist Rev. Jesse Jackson, 94% of Cook County inmates are in jail on misdemeanor charges, or have yet to be convicted of felonies, making them eligible to vote.

Each division of the jail was outfitted with its own bank of voting machines. Since early voting has already begun in Illinois, most inmates have already registered their choice for local Congressional representation – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1