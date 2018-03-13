A Chinese Satellite Might Crash Into Southeast Michigan Next Week

A falling Chinese satellite currently careening back toward Earth could crash land in Southeast Michigan, according to some predictions, and as early as April 3.

The Chinese space station, Tiangong-1, is reportedly “out of control,” and Chinese officials have lost the ability to contact or control the satellite. As a result, the satellite’s orbit is slowly decaying and it’s headed for a crash landing somewhere between the the northern 42nd latitude and the southern 42nd latitude, according to Aerospace.com.

If it lands in the United States — a distinct possibility — it would most likely land somewhere in the upper Midwest, and Southeast Michigan, including the city of Detroit, is in its cross-hairs. Parts of the Middle East, and the tips of South America and Australia are also in the “high probability” zones, as are New Zealand and even some Chinese northern regions.

As the satellite inches closer, scientists will be better able to predict its landing zone.

