Haley says Trump has record ‘every American should be proud of,’ ahead of re-election campaign fundraiser

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is giving her full backing to President Trump’s re-election campaign, touting his foreign policy record as one “every American should be proud of,” ahead of a fundraiser in New York this weekend.

“I’m happy to partner with the RNC supporting President Trump’s reelection, and I look forward to doing more for his campaign in the next year,” Haley told Fox News.

Haley will be a “special guest” at the Trump Victory Committee’s Fall Retreat, along with Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Ahead of the retreat, she pointed to Trump’s foreign policy successes in areas such as fighting Islamic terrorism and pushing back against rogue regimes across the globe.

"If you look around the world, President Trump has a record every American should be proud of," she said. "In the Middle East, the ISIS caliphate has been destroyed, and we've stopped handing billions in cash to Iran that it used to fund terrorism. The North Korean regime is no longer testing long-range missiles. America is once again treating the Cuban dictatorship like the pariah it is, and Maduro's days are numbered in Venezuela."