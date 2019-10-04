Report: Anti-Trump ‘Whistleblower’ Is a Registered Democrat

The so-called whistleblower who filed a complaint about President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president is a registered Democrat, “a source familiar with the ongoing investigation told CNN Thursday,” as Jake Tapper of CNN reported on Thursday afternoon.

Breaking — A source familiar with the investigation prompted by the whistleblower tells me that the “indicia of bias of an arguable political bias on the part“ of the whistleblower referred to by the Intel Community IG, is that the whistleblower is a Registered Democrat. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 3, 2019

“The intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, acknowledged an indication of possible political bias in his assessment of the complaint but made clear that it did not change his overall conclusion that it appeared to be credible,” Tapper also noted.

This latest news came out late Thursday afternoon — and its impact is still reverberating.

