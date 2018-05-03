Haley Puts UN On Notice: ‘This Is Not An Acceptable Return On Our Investment’

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley followed up on her threat to “take names” Tuesday after the release of the State Department’s annual report detailing the voting records of member nations. “This is not an acceptable return on our investment,” Haley said in a statement.

Haley, upon learning that several of the ten member nations who voted with the United States the least were still receiving U.S. aid, was not satisfied.

“The American people pay 22 percent of the UN budget – more than the next three highest donor countries combined. In spite of this generosity, the rest of the UN voted with us only 31 percent of the time, a lower rate than in 2016. That’s because we care more about being right than popular and are once again standing up for our interests and values.”

According to the report, the other member nations voted with the U.S. 31 percent of the time last year — 10 percent less often than the year before. – READ MORE

