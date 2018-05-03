Third Tom Brokaw Accuser Comes Forward

Just Days After Some 100 Women At Nbc Signed A Letter In Supportof Tom Brokaw, A Third Woman Has Come Forward To Accuse Nbc’s Elder Statesman Of Sexual Harassment And Misconduct.

Writing for the Villager, journalist Mary Reinholz writes. “For the record, Brokaw made a pass at me 50 years ago in my rented hillside house.”

Two were working on a story together when she claims that without her consent, “abruptly, he was embracing me and giving me a French kiss. I pulled away, reminding him that he was married and a tryst was out of the question. He said, ‘Yes, it would be unfair to Meredith,’ meaning his wife.”

She says she “shrugged it off” but the “situation made me uncomfortable.”

Reinholz adds that the only reason she is coming forward now is due to, “Brokaw’s disparaging remarks about Linda Vester, a former NBC News reporter and war correspondent who accused him of groping and kissing her on two occasions and arriving at her hotel uninvited.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1