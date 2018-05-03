Politics TV
Comey: ‘I Think I Would Still Be the FBI Director’ If Clinton Had Won Election (VIDEO)
Former FBI director James Comey on Tuesday predicted he would still be head of the FBI if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 presidential election over Donald Trump.
Comey, who critics say mishandled the investigation into Clinton’s private email server, spoke at a book signing hosted by Axios and the Politics and Prose bookstore for his new book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, at George Washington University.
Axios executive editor and co-founder Mike Allen asked Comey, who was fired by President Trump last May, whether he wished Clinton had won the 2016 election. – READ MORE
Washington Free Beacon