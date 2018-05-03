True Pundit

Politics TV

Comey: ‘I Think I Would Still Be the FBI Director’ If Clinton Had Won Election (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Former FBI director James Comey on Tuesday predicted he would still be head of the FBI if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 presidential election over Donald Trump.

Comey, who critics say mishandled the investigation into Clinton’s private email server, spoke at a book signing hosted by Axios and the Politics and Prose bookstore for his new book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, at George Washington University.

Axios executive editor and co-founder Mike Allen asked Comey, who was fired by President Trump last May, whether he wished Clinton had won the 2016 election. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Comey: 'I Think I Would Still Be the FBI Director' If Clinton Had Won the Election
Comey: 'I Think I Would Still Be the FBI Director' If Clinton Had Won the Election

Former FBI director James Comey on Tuesday predicted he would still be head of the FBI if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 presidential election.

Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: