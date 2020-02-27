Haley: ‘America Will Never Become a Socialist Country’

Former Trump administration ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivered a stinging rebuke of socialism on Wednesday during a speech at a prominent Washington, D.C., think tank.

“We must promise each other and future generations that America will never become a socialist country,” Haley said during a speech at the Hudson Institute, where she lashed out at prominent Democrats who criticize American capitalism and are pushing for socialism across the country.

Haley, who has long been rumored to want a shot at the White House in 2024, laid into Sen. Bernie Sanders (I. Vt.) and his allies in Congress. Her comments come as Sanders has surged to frontrunner status in the Democratic primary, winning the first three caucuses and primaries.

“Socialism is a total disaster, and as Americans, we must condemn it wherever it exists,” Haley said. “That is why it is truly amazing to see how socialism has become trendy in parts of America. These days it seems like socialism is everywhere.” – READ MORE

