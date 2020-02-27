Pelosi Confirms She Is Comfortable With Sanders as the Democratic Nominee (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) confirmed on Wednesday that she would be comfortable with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at the top of the Democratic ticket.

As she was leaving a meeting with House Democrats on Wednesday morning, Pelosi said simply “yes” when a reporter asked if she was comfortable with a Sanders nomination.

Pelosi also said that she doesn’t have concerns that the Democrats might lose the majority if Sanders is on the top of the ticket. – READ MORE

