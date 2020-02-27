Nancy Pelosi: ‘Too Late’ for Trump Admin to Stem Coronavirus Outbreak

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday accused the Trump administration of responding “too late” to halt the possible spread of China’s deadly coronavirus in the United States.

“This is shameful,” Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill when asked about the administration sending a $2.5 billion supplemental budget request to combat the illness. “He puts forth a proposal now that is meager, anemic in terms of addressing this. Ebola, we did $5 billion. And now they’re trying to take the Ebola money and spend it here.”

“Hopefully we can make up for the loss of time…and not be using scare tactics about people coming back to our country.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Trump administration’s response against coronavirus is “late—too late—anemic.” https://t.co/YJqdmP1bDA pic.twitter.com/nY0wmhStWe — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 26, 2020

“What he’s doing is late, too late, anemic,” she added. “Hopefully, we can make up for the loss of time but we have to have professionals in place, resources that are adequate and not use scare tactics about people coming back to our country.”

The administration’s request proposes spending unused funds earmarked to fight Ebola, with officials seeking $1.25 billion in new money for vaccine development and purchasing protective equipment. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --