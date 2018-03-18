Hacker Who Exposed Chelsea Manning Found Dead at 37, Authorities Say ‘Nothing Suspicious’

A computer hacker who is directly responsible for the arrest and prosecution of Chelsea Manning has been found dead in Kansas, despite being only 37 years old.

According to The Wichita Eagle, Adrian Lamo was found dead in a Kansas apartment on Wednesday. He is the former friend of Bradley Manning who turned the Army soldier in to authorities after Manning confided that he had stolen hundreds of classified military documents.

Manning, of course, released the documents to Wikileaks before being found guilty of espionage and serving time in a military prison. Former President Barack Obama commuted his sentence last year, and Manning underwent a gender transition and changed his name to Chelsea.

“There’s nothing suspicious about his death,” Wichita police officer Charley Davidson insisted about Lamo. Despite the young age of the deceased hacker, officials dismissed questions about foul play, but would not elaborate on the cause of death.

The Regional Forensic Science Center is still withholding details about the death, and is possibly waiting for toxicology tests to be finished, The Wichita Eagle reported. – READ MORE

