True Pundit

Politics

Rabidly Liberal Southern Poverty Law Center Apologizes for Pushing Fake White Supremacist News

Posted on by
Share:

The Southern Poverty Law Center has removed three Russia-related articles from its website following challenges to the articles’ accuracy.

The three articles all focused on drawing conspiratorial connections between anti-establishment American political figures and Russian influence operations in the United States.

The left-wing nonprofit apologized on Wednesday for a March 9 article that linked left-wing writers and activists to Russians and white nationalists.

The article sparked an intense backlash from the left-wingers, who accused the SPLC of smearing them with inaccurate accusations.

The SPLC also quietly pulled two other Russia-related articles by the same author, Portland State University lecturer Alexander Reid Ross. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Rabidly Liberal Southern Poverty Law Center Apologizes for Pushing Fake White Supremacist News
Rabidly Liberal Southern Poverty Law Center Apologizes for Pushing Fake White Supremacist News

Look how many articles they had to pull off their site... wow.
Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: