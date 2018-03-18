Massive Grocery Chain Takes Anti-Gun Lunacy to New Level, Bans Reading Material

The Kroger grocery store chain was once lauded by gun owners for standing up to the lunacy of gun control advocates who demanded they ban customers with open or concealed carry weapons from their retail outlets.

Sadly, it appears that the pressure from those who seek to eradicate firearms and the Second Amendment have finally succeeded in wearing down the will of Kroger to resist, not when it comes to open or concealed carry of handguns, but on the issue of so-called “assault weapons” like the AR-15 and other semi-automatic rifles in common use.

According to The Shooting Wire, their affiliate The Outdoor Wire recently obtained a memo from Kroger executives which informed all print magazine distributors who serviced Kroger brand and affiliated stores that the grocery chain would no longer carry, display or sell magazines with “assault weapons content,” though firearms-related publications not containing such content would still be permitted.

The memo further instructed Kroger employees on how to redesign their magazine display racks and called for them to conduct their own reviews to “ensure” no publication containing the now-banned content remained.

Along with the memo came an accompanying list which specifically named 57 publications which were to be removed and no longer sold, such as: “Guns & Ammo, Guns Magazine, Firearm News, Military Surplus, Modern Firearms, On Target, Recoil, Rifle Shooter, S.W.A.T., Special Weapons, Tactical Firearms, Gun Buyer Annual, Gun Guide, Gun World, and World of Firepower,” to name just a few. – READ MORE

