Gunman Shoots At Least Five People Outside Store in Germantown

A gunman shot multiple people outside a shopping center in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

The victims were outside a Dollar General store.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

Officials have not yet revealed their conditions or a description of the suspect. Reports that victims were gunned down by suspect in a moving vehicle.

This story is developing.

.@FOX29philly Breaking News. Five people shot at Germantown and Wister. One shot in the head, extremely critical. Police on scene.#fox29 — Dave Schratwieser (@DSchratwieser) October 3, 2018

#BREAKING: Five people have been shot at a shopping plaza in Philadelphia. Police searching for gunman in white Chevy Impala, per @FOX29philly — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 3, 2018

