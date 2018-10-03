    True Pundit

    Crime Security

    Gunman Shoots At Least Five People Outside Store in Germantown

    Posted on by
    A gunman shot multiple people outside a shopping center in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

    The victims were outside a Dollar General store.

    The victims were taken to the hospital.

    Officials have not yet revealed their conditions or a description of the suspect. Reports that victims were gunned down by suspect in a moving vehicle.

    This story is developing.

     

