BAIT & SWITCH: Yesterday Amazon Raised Minimum Wage; Today It Eliminated Monthly Bonuses & Stock Awards for Employees

Amazon warehouse workers are no longer eligible to receive monthly bonuses and stock awards.

Amazon made the change as it announced a minimum wage increase on Tuesday.

The change could make some long time workers to make less money.

Amazon’s minimum wage increase for its hourly workers comes with a trade-off: no more monthly bonuses and stock awards.

Amazon confirmed in an email to CNBC that the company is getting rid of incentive pay and stock option awards as it increases the minimum wage to $15 per hour. The company, however, stressed that the wage increase “more than compensates” for the loss in other benefits. READ MORE:

