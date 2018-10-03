PA State Police Investigating Incident at Turkish Cleric’s Compund; Terrorist Fethullah Gulen Got Free Pass Under Mueller’s FBI

“PSP confirm they are “investigating an incident” at Fethullah Gulen’s compound in Saylorsburg. He is one of Turkey’s most-wanted clerics who lives in Monroe Co.” –Strunk

This story is developing.

Who is Fethullah Gulen?

Let’s refer to the Nov. 14th True Pundit article Nov. 14, 2017 derived from Newsbud.com:

Robert Mueller used his position as Director of the FBI to shield and cover up a $25 Billion U.S.-based criminal terrorist network operated by a radical Turkish jihadist and even quashed whistle-blowers exposing the illicit operation.

That’s the same jihadist Gen. Michael Flynn was investigating during his work with the Turkish government.

Now Mueller is investigation Flynn — and likely Flynn’s son — after the elder Flynn was ready to blow the whistle on Mueller’s involvement in covering up a terror cell while he ran the FBI.

The conflicts of interest at play here for U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller are so thick, you can almost smell them. And they don’t smell anything like a dozen roses.

General Michael Flynn, Former National Security Advisor to President Trump, is being investigated by Special Counsel for accepting legitimate payments from Turkish companies for researching and exposing Wanted Terrorist and Radical Islamist Fethullah Gulen and his $25+ Billion criminal network in the United States.

As the longest serving FBI Director, Mr. Mueller was in charge of the FBI’s investigations and pursuit of Gulen and his network for eleven years. During his tenure he not only continued the same policy and practices of his predecessors in shielding and protecting Gulen’s criminal network, he went even further by quashing and covering up reports and cases involving Gulen’s terrorist-criminal-espionage operations through retaliations, invocation of the State Secrets Privilege, and hindering Congressional oversight and investigations through retroactive classification.





Mr. Mueller, due to his direct involvement as former FBI Director and his role in covering up and protecting Gulen Networks’ criminal operations within the United States, by shutting down pertinent FBI investigative operations and by transferring certain terrorism related Gulen files to the counterintelligence division, has a major conflict of interest as Special Counsel targeting Flynn’s caseas it pertains to exposing the Gulen network and his relationship with Turkish entities sharing the same interest in exposing and extraditing Fethullah Gulen. Thus, Mr. Mueller must step down from his position as Special Counsel in this case- a case targeting and probing Lt. General Michael Flynn.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was directly involved in quashing and covering up Gulen and Gulen Network related cases within the FBI’s Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and White-Collar Crime divisions. The dossiers and mountains of criminal and espionage evidences on Gulen’s network resided in multiple FBI field offices, with the FBI’s Washington D.C., Chicago, and New Jersey Field Offices being the three most important investigative centers on the case.