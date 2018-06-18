Gunman Opens Fire at New Jersey Arts Festival Leaving 1 Dead, 20 Injured

An all-night arts and music festival turned deadly Sunday morning when gunfire erupted in a crowd, sending people stampeding and leaving one suspect dead and 22 people injured, authorities said.

Seventeen people were treated for gunshot wounds, said Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Four of those, including a 13-year-old boy, remain in critical condition late Sunday morning.

Two suspects opened fire around 2:45 a.m. during the Art All Night Trenton festival that showcases local art, music, food and films. One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed, authorities said. Onofri said he believes police killed him. Another suspect is in custody. Onofri said “neighborhood beef” is behind the shooting inside the historic Roebling Wire Works Building.

On Sunday, there was crime scene tape surrounding the site of the old warehouse that now shares a parking lot with a supermarket, bank and laundry facility.

Police are also investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred in an alley close to the crime scene. Onofri said police are working to determine if it’s connected to the shooting.

Gennie Darisme was at the festival when the shooting occurred, getting ready to leave around 2:45 a.m. when she heard shots and saw people running.

“There were people trampling other people, cars hitting other cars,” she said. – READ MORE

