WATCH: Gowdy Threatens FBI, DOJ with ‘Full Arsenal of Constitutional Weapons’

An open clash between Congress and the Justice Department could be coming – and soon.

In a “Fox News Sunday” interview, Rep. Trey Gowdy vowed that the House Republican leadership is willing to use its “full arsenal of constitutional weapons” to get documents it’s seeking from the Justice Department related to the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the FBI’s investigation of the Donald Trump campaign.

And the Justice Department knows it.

In the interview, Gowdy said House Speaker Paul Ryan had gathered top House officials in a meeting Friday night with Justice officials to make the House position clear.

.@TGowdySC tells Chris there will be action on the floor of the House if DOJ and FBI do not comply with subpoena request.

Watch the full interview 2PM & 7PM ET @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/N74dEVWxg0 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) June 17, 2018

Besides Gowdy and Ryan, the meeting included Rep. Devin Nunes, the California Republican who chairs the Intelligence Committee, and Robert Goodlatte, the Virginia Republican and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray were among those on the Justice side, Gowdy said. – READ MORE

