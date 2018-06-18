Woman Allegedly Shouts Allahu Akbar, Attacks 2 Individuals Inside Supermarket

A woman crying “Allahu akbar” — “God is great” in Arabic — injured two people with a box cutter Sunday at a supermarket in southern France before she was detained.

A customer in the store in the maritime town of La Seyne-sur-Mer was injured in the chest and hospitalized. A woman working the cash register was hurt less seriously, French radio station Europe 1 quoted the prosecutor in nearby Toulon as saying.

Prosecutor Bernard Marchal said the suspect may have mental health problems. She has not been identified. Police were searching her home.

“It’s apparently an isolated case involving a person with psychiatric issues,” the prosecutor told Le Monde newspaper quoted the prosecutor as saying. However, that does not exclude the possibility that the suspect was radicalized, Marchal added.

“There is a presumption of attempted murder and … of a crime with terrorist implications,” Marchal was quoted as saying. – READ MORE

