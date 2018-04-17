Gun-Running Holder Declares: ‘Our democracy is under attack’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Tuesday that “our democracy is under attack,” amid growing concerns over the political turmoil that has engulfed the Trump administration.

“I’ve said this, and I don’t think it’s hyperbolic, that I think our democracy is under attack,” Holder told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, when asked if he is one of many who “fear the republic is in peril” thanks to the turmoil.

“If you look at the question of gerrymandering, the question of voter suppression, if you look at the way in which our norms that have normally cabined the way in which government interacts with the people, the way in which people in government interact with each other, a lot of these things are falling by the wayside,” Holder continued.

Holder referred to recent “tests” of America’s institutions, such as President Trump’s calls on Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Justice Department to prosecute former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1