VIDEO: Jovial Comey Drinks Wine from Paper Cup, Laughs Up a Storm on Colbert; Calls Trump’s Behavior “Crazy”

James Comey is laughing it up on the book tour circuit.

While sipping cocktails with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Comey was all smiles, reflecting on his relationship with Donald Trump.

Nothing brings a smile to your face, after all, like a corrupt and politicized FBI.

Ain’t retirement grand?

COLBERT: Are there things that you know about the Russia investigation that were happening before you were fired that we haven’t learned yet as a public? COMEY: Yes. pic.twitter.com/7r9Jg2jqgV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 18, 2018

