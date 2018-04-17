View our Privacy Policy

VIDEO: Jovial Comey Drinks Wine from Paper Cup, Laughs Up a Storm on Colbert; Calls Trump’s Behavior “Crazy”

James Comey is laughing it up on the book tour circuit.

While sipping cocktails with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Comey was all smiles, reflecting on his relationship with Donald Trump.

Nothing brings a smile to your face, after all, like a corrupt and politicized FBI.

Ain’t retirement grand?

