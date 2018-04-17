Politics
MEMORIAL VIDEO: Barbara Bush, Former First Lady, Has Died
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died.
Barbara Pierce was born in Flushing, Queens, New York City in June 1925. She was the third of four children born to Marvin and Pauline Pierce.
In 1941, at only 16 years old, Barbara met the man she would spend the rest of her life with at a dance while on Christmas vacation. A young Navy pilot named George Herbert Walker Bush.
Barbara was immediately smitten.
“I could hardly breathe. I thought he was so beautiful,” Barbara recalled.
Within a year-and-a-half, the two were engaged to be married, just before George went off to fight in World War II. The young couple kept in touch by writing letters.
Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc
— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018