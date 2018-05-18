Panicked Weiner Dumped His Laptop & Phones to Private Investigator before FBI Raid; Who Else Has The Hillary Files?

A panicked Anthony Weiner gave all his electronic devices to private investigators two days after he was exposed for engaging in lewd, online exchanges with a 15-year-old girl, court records revealed Thursday.

A newly unsealed, search-and-seizure warrant obtained by the feds shows that the disgraced ex-pol handed over an iPhone, iPad and laptop computer to Granite Intelligence on Sept. 23, 2016.

The move followed an explosive report that revealed how Weiner asked the underage teen to get naked on camera and told her: “I would bust that tight p—y.”

The serial sexter — whose online aliases included “Carlos Danger” — wanted to rid himself of the incriminating evidence and “facilitate transfer to the government” so he could avoid an FBI raid on the Union Square apartment he shared with his wife and young son, a source familiar with the matter said.

Granite Intelligence, which is based in Midtown Manhattan and was co-founded by a former New York City prosecutor, is “committed to resolving our clients’ problems with intelligence, integrity and discretion,” according to its Web site.

