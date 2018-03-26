Gun rights advocates blast new YouTube policy of censoring videos showing legal gun activity

Gun rights advocates on Friday criticized YouTube for its new policy of banning videos that showcase legal gun activity such as demonstrating safety and use. Leaders of gun-rights groups called the move politically-motivated censorship.

The National Rifle Association called the policy clear evidence of YouTube’s anti-gun politics. “This new policy runs counter to the American traditions of open dialogue and tolerance for diverse opinions and firmly plants YouTube, and its parent company Google, against the freedoms so many Americans hold dear,” according to an NRA statement published by the Washington Free Beacon.

Chris Cox, head of the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement:

YouTube is now in the business of political posturing and censorship. Millions of Americans watch YouTube videos every day to learn more about the safe and responsible use of firearms, and those videos show law-abiding gun owners participating in lawful behavior. By banning this content, YouTube is engaging in politically motivated censorship and alienating the millions of people who turn to the website for education and training. Currently, anyone can go to YouTube and watch a video to learn how to make a bomb, yet the company wants to ban videos depicting lawful gun use? It’s absurd. – READ MORE

