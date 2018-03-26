Democrats claim a ‘blue wave’ is coming this November, but this new poll shows the opposite

Democrats and left-leaning news outlets are pushing the idea of a “blue wave” in the 2018 midterm elections. The narrative is that due to discord in President Donald Trump’s administration and Republican ranks, Democrats will make steep gains in Congress this November.

According to the latest Fox News poll, Republicans have significantly closed the gap on Democrats heading into the 2018 midterms.

Last October, the poll found that Democrats held a 15-point advantage over Republicans in each congressional district, 50 percent to 35 percent with the remaining respondents undecided or decided on candidates not in either party.

But in the latest poll, conducted about six months later, Democrats now only hold a five-point advantage, 46 percent to 41 percent, with 13 percent undecided or committed to a different party. – READ MORE

