WATCH: When #MarchForOurLives Protesters Are Asked What An ‘Assault Weapon’ Actually Is, They Have No Idea

During Saturday’s #MarchForOurLives in Washington D.C., Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips spoke with a number of protesters and asked them two simple questions.

First, Phillips asked what kind of policy changes need to be made. Nearly all of the protesters said legislators needs to enact a ban on “assault weapons.” But when he followed that up by asking what an assault weapon was, things got interesting. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1