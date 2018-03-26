Politics TV
WATCH: When #MarchForOurLives Protesters Are Asked What An ‘Assault Weapon’ Actually Is, They Have No Idea
During Saturday’s #MarchForOurLives in Washington D.C., Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips spoke with a number of protesters and asked them two simple questions.
First, Phillips asked what kind of policy changes need to be made. Nearly all of the protesters said legislators needs to enact a ban on “assault weapons.” But when he followed that up by asking what an assault weapon was, things got interesting. – READ MORE
Daily Wire