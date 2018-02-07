This Gun Was Made Personally for Donald Trump — When You See It, You’ll Want One, Too (VIDEO)

TV reality show star Jesse James has known President Donald Trump since he appeared on the show “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2009.

He made the final two on his team, but was fired by Trump:

James, who was once married to actress Sandra Bullock, was already the star of his own show about his shop, West Coast Choppers, where he was shown designing tricked-out motorcycles for his celebrity clientele.

Now, he has also turned his talents to designing guns.

At the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, James revealed the gun that he’s just designed for his friend, President Trump. – READ MORE

