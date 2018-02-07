Convicted 9/11 Conspirator Suing Donald Trump for ‘Psychological Torture’

The only individual in the United States convicted over his involvement in the 9/11 attacks has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over claims he is experiencing “psychological torture” while kept in solitary confinement.

Zacarias Moussaoui, currently serving a life sentence at the Supermax federal penitentiary in Colorado for his planned involvement, has filed handwritten lawsuits in federal courts in Oklahoma and Colorado alleging mistreatment at the hands of prison authorities.

He goes on to claim that prison guards have assaulted him and also keep him “total isolation without access to a lawyer” in an attempt to “break” him psychologically.

The 49-year-old, who describes himself as the “slave of Allah” and the “so-called 20th hijacker,” accused federal authorities of trying to hide the identity of the “true” 9/11 conspirators and called on civilian and military judicial officials to help him with his case. – READ MORE

Several of the terrorists responsible for planning and preparing the September 11 attacks are taking a page from Hollywood, claiming that they’ve been subject to “sexually harassing” groin searches while imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay.

In court on Tuesday, 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed and several other detainees — all of whom helped the 9/11 attackers, and all of whom will eventually face trial over one of the deadliest attacks in American history — claimed that a recent change in GitMo policy has led guards to manually search their groin areas, rather than simply running them through a scanner or metal detector.

“We be under sexual harassment today for search in being here,” Khalid Sheik Mohammed told the court. Similar sentiments were expressed by another accused terrorist, Ramzi Bin Al Shibh, who called the groin pat-down a “sexual harassment search.” – READ MORE